SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 2 October 2022

Senator Penny Wong: Circus of chaos grips Canberra

Published 2 October 2022 at 4:25pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali.

Nepali origin Hindu priest Prakash Dhodari (centre) celebrating Dashain festival in Sydney with his family

Dashain celebration in Australia: 'It looks as exciting as in Nepal'

Canberra

Property investment: Which suburbs of the capital ACT are good options?

Pregnant Woman Covering Her Eyes With Hands While Laying On Sofa

Mums talk about experiencing pelvic girdle pain during pregnancy

Campaigners rally against visa delays (SBS).jpg

Migrant report reveals extent of visa wait