SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday, 26 March 2023

People Gather To Hold Vigil For Cassius Turvey In Perth

The Aboriginal flag is held on October 31, 2022 in Perth, Australia. Credit: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: South Australia becomes the first jurisdiction in the country to legislate for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. The new Premier of New South Wales pledges to begin work immediately. And in sport, Australians Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur both out of the Miami Open.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Keshav Acharya.png

A Nepali reality show completes its Australia audition

Relatives of a sacred cow murder victim want those responsible held to account (SBS).jpg

Family wants justice over sacred cow murders

Kusunda_Students.jpg

What is being done to preserve the Kusunda language, which has only one native speaker left?

Starting work at 10am could seriously improve your health

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday, 24 March 2023