SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday, 26 March 2023
The Aboriginal flag is held on October 31, 2022 in Perth, Australia. Credit: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: South Australia becomes the first jurisdiction in the country to legislate for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. The new Premier of New South Wales pledges to begin work immediately. And in sport, Australians Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur both out of the Miami Open.
Share