SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday, 20 April 2023

PORTER DAVIS COLLAPSE PROTEST

People gather on the steps of Parliament House during a demonstration in Melbourne, Sunday, April 16, 2023. Families impacted by the collapse of builder Porter Davis are calling for government action. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: the Victorian government to compensate some 560 families impacted by the collapse of building company Porter Davis, Nepal's president Ram Chandra Poudel taken to India for health treatment, and in sports, 19-year-old swimming star Sam Short claims victory in the men's 800 metre freestyle at the Australian Swimming Championships.

