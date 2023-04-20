SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday, 20 April 2023
People gather on the steps of Parliament House during a demonstration in Melbourne, Sunday, April 16, 2023. Families impacted by the collapse of builder Porter Davis are calling for government action. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: the Victorian government to compensate some 560 families impacted by the collapse of building company Porter Davis, Nepal's president Ram Chandra Poudel taken to India for health treatment, and in sports, 19-year-old swimming star Sam Short claims victory in the men's 800 metre freestyle at the Australian Swimming Championships.
Share