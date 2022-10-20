SBS Nepali

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 20 October 2022

SBS Nepali

VIC FLOODS

A woman is rescued from floodwater in Maribyrnong, Melbourne, Friday, October 14, 2022. Residents have been instructed to leave at Maribyrnong in Melbourne's inner west as hundreds of low-lying properties are under threat from major flooding. (AAP Image/Erik Anderson) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / ERIK ANDERSON/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 October 2022 at 5:21pm
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali.

Published 20 October 2022 at 5:21pm
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

vine farm

“Australian government is asking for a guarantee of not overstaying,” says Dr Krishna Hamal

Australian Embassy Israel

Israel summons Australia's envoy over West Jerusalem recognition decision

ANTHONY ALBANESE TAS FLOODS VISIT

SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday 19 October 2022

SINGAPORE PRIME MINISTER AUSTRALIA VISIT

SBS Nepali Australia News: Tuesday 18 October 2022