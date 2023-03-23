SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday, 23 March 2023
Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock is seen under the Aboriginal flag during the official ceremony to celebrate the closure of the climb at Uluru. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: The Coalition respond to the Prime Minister's referendum wording on a Voice to Parliament. An Independent Senator held back by police after storming an anti-transgender protest. And in sport, Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats a fellow Grand Slam winner at the Miami Open.
