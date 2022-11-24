SBS Nepali

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 24 November 2022

SBS Nepali

Rio Tinto detonated explosives in an area of the Juukan Gorge, destroying a significant Indigenous site dating back 46,000 years.

Rio Tinto detonated explosives in an area of the Juukan Gorge, destroying a significant Indigenous site dating back 46,000 years. Source: Supplied / Supplied/Puutu Kunti Kurrama And Pinikura Aboriginal Corporation

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 November 2022 at 4:28pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:39pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali.

Published 24 November 2022 at 4:28pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:39pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

A day of surprises in Qatar

PHILIP LOWE CEDA ADDRESSES

Reserve Bank boss warns of higher inflation

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHILDCARE CENTRE VISIT

SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday 23 November 2022

ANTHONY ALBANESE NSW FLOODS

SBS Nepali Australia News: Tuesday 22 November 2022