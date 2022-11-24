SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 24 November 2022

Rio Tinto detonated explosives in an area of the Juukan Gorge, destroying a significant Indigenous site dating back 46,000 years. Source: Supplied / Supplied/Puutu Kunti Kurrama And Pinikura Aboriginal Corporation
Published 24 November 2022 at 4:28pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:39pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali.
Published 24 November 2022 at 4:28pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:39pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share