SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Tuesday, 18 April 2023

BILL SHORTEN PRESS CLUB

Australian Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten addresses the National Press Club in Canberra, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali. In this newsflash: The Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme stresses the importance of reforming the system, the New South Wales government announces 7.5 million dollars in support for victims of domestic violence and in sport, Basketball Australia bans transgender athlete Lexi Rogers from playing in the Women's League One division.

