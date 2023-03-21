SBS Nepali Australia News: Tuesday, 21 March 2023
Daryl Maguire. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) Source: AAP / AAPIMAGE
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: Jacqui Lambie urges the Greens to pass the changes in the safeguard mechanism, experts urge the Australian government to ramp up security efforts following concerns of commercial aircraft interference and the brief of evidence against former New South Wales M-P Daryl Maguire and his co-accused in an alleged visa fraud is 13 gigabytes and would cost $17,000 just to print, their lawyers say.
