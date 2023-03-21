SBS Nepali Australia News: Tuesday, 21 March 2023

ICAC DARYL MAGUIRE INQUIRY

Daryl Maguire. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) Source: AAP / AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: Jacqui Lambie urges the Greens to pass the changes in the safeguard mechanism, experts urge the Australian government to ramp up security efforts following concerns of commercial aircraft interference and the brief of evidence against former New South Wales M-P Daryl Maguire and his co-accused in an alleged visa fraud is 13 gigabytes and would cost $17,000 just to print, their lawyers say.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

QUESTION TIME

SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday, 20 March 2023

QUESTION TIME

एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: सोमवार २० मार्च २०२३

student visa

Sick of waiting for a visa: overseas PhD students give up on Australia

Nepali cricket team celebrating after its first ever one day international victory against Netherlands on Aug 2018.

Last seven days in Nepal: Government to reward world cup qualifiers national cricket team