SBS Nepali Australia News: Tuesday, 28 March 2023
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (centre) is seen at a Housing Roundtable meeting at Queensland Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Palaszczuk Government has announced it will limit rent increases to once a year. (AAP Image/Darren England) Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE
Listen to the latest top news from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: Queensland tenants will only see their rent raised once a year, rather than every six months, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews faces criticism over a lack of transparency on his visit to China and Australia's banks are in a strong position to protect against turbulent conditions overseas, according to the banking regulatory authority.
