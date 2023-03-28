SBS Nepali Australia News: Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Listen to the latest top news from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: Queensland tenants will only see their rent raised once a year, rather than every six months, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews faces criticism over a lack of transparency on his visit to China and Australia's banks are in a strong position to protect against turbulent conditions overseas, according to the banking regulatory authority.

