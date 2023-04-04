SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Tuesday, 4 April 2023

ANGUS TAYLOR RBA RATES PRESSER

Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali. In this newsflash: The Liberal party's Treasury spokesperson says there is still 'pain in the pipeline' to come, an Australian billionaire gets the green light for a controversial eco-development on WA's coast, and the federal Opposition accuses the government of having 'no answers' to Australia's growing housing affordability crisis.

