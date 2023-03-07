SBS Nepali Australia News: Tuesday 7 March 2023

QUESTION TIME

Treasurer Jim Chalmers before the Reserve Bank decided to raise interest rates during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: The Reserve Bank lifts rates again for the 10th consecutive time, flooding continues to impact the Northern Territory and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese refuses to exclude gas from future energy projects.

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।
Share

Latest podcast episodes

mortgage-g379c18492_1920.jpg

Monthly Finance Talk: How to find relief between high prices and rising interest rates?

DOMINIC PERROTTET RENTERS PRESSER

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday, 3 March 2023

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

Political showdown on superannuation looms

Labor has moved to censure the prime minister for failing to sack embattled minister Stuart Robert. (AAP)

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 2 March 2023