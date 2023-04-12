SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Hospitality workers are seen in the central business district (CBD) of Sydney.

Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali. In this newsflash: Moderate Liberals hope the resignation of the Constitutional Conservative, Julian Leeser, will encourage hesitant Australians to support an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers says Australia better placed than most countries in response to the International Monetary Fund's downbeat prediction for the global economy, Industry superannuation funds claim around one-third of Australian workers are missing out on some of their superannuation.

