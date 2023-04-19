SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Wednesday, 19 April 2023
Mourners arrive to leave tributes outside of the Father Bob Maguire Foundation in Melbourne Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was best known for his charity work and as an outspoken media commentator. (AAP Image/James Ross) Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali. In this newsflash: Social justice advocate and Catholic priest Father Bob Maguire dies, the Victorian government is found to have pressured public officials, Opposition leader Peter Dutton's approval ratings drop to a new low, and David Warner named in the Ashes squad.
