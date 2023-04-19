SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Wednesday, 19 April 2023

FATHER BOB MAGUIRE DEATH

Mourners arrive to leave tributes outside of the Father Bob Maguire Foundation in Melbourne Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was best known for his charity work and as an outspoken media commentator. (AAP Image/James Ross) Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali. In this newsflash: Social justice advocate and Catholic priest Father Bob Maguire dies, the Victorian government is found to have pressured public officials, Opposition leader Peter Dutton's approval ratings drop to a new low, and David Warner named in the Ashes squad.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Melbourne city

Melbourne takes Sydney's crown as biggest city - or does it?

BILL SHORTEN PRESS CLUB

SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Tuesday, 18 April 2023

On Running OAC Oceania Launch in Melbourne, Australia - 22 Feb 2023

SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Monday, 17 April 2023

new_year.jpeg

Expectations from the Nepali New Year 2080: Clear weather to cheap airfare