SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe speaks during a National Press Club address in Sydney, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali. In this newsflash: The Liberal Party announces its formal position on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, the Reserve Bank governor says there will be more interest rate rises to come, South Australia says it will implement a TikTok ban for all government phones and in sport, New Zealand's women's football team changes its uniform rules to respond to period stigma.

