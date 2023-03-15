SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday,15 March 2023
A generic image of powered light bulbs at a residential house on the Gold Coast, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: Households across New South Wales, South Australia, and Southeast Queensland could face power bill hikes as high as 23.7 per cent, The Albanese government says the disposal of toxic waste from Australia's new fleet of nuclear submarines is a "very significant" issue and five superannuation funds have been accused of not doing enough to rein in major fossil fuel companies they invest with.
Share