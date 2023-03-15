SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday,15 March 2023

ENERGY CRISIS STOCK

A generic image of powered light bulbs at a residential house on the Gold Coast, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: Households across New South Wales, South Australia, and Southeast Queensland could face power bill hikes as high as 23.7 per cent, The Albanese government says the disposal of toxic waste from Australia's new fleet of nuclear submarines is a "very significant" issue and five superannuation funds have been accused of not doing enough to rein in major fossil fuel companies they invest with.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The diagnosis Cystic Fibrosis written on a clipboard

Questions raised over 'racist' Cystic fibrosis screening

MicrosoftTeams-image (25).png

Royal life saving society insists people from multicultural communities take part in swimming classes

Indian-Australian Engineer and Aboriginal Australian Apprentice Working Together On Solar Farm Installation

"There is always work!": Is it tough for Nepali engineers to find jobs in Australia?

Rishi Sunak visit to US

SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday 13 March 2023