SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday, 22 March 2023
Nationals leader David Littleproud during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: The Government and Opposition strike a deal on legislation needed to set up the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, police expect to lay further charges after a violent protest outside a Sydney church and the Northern Territory Government to review bail laws following the fatal stabbing of a Darwin bottle shop worker.
