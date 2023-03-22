SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Nationals leader David Littleproud during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: The Government and Opposition strike a deal on legislation needed to set up the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, police expect to lay further charges after a violent protest outside a Sydney church and the Northern Territory Government to review bail laws following the fatal stabbing of a Darwin bottle shop worker.

