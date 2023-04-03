- हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Monday, 3 April 2023
New South Wales Premier Chris Minns learns how to check a phone in during a visit to Condell Park High School, Monday, April 03, 2023. NSW high schools will begin discussing ways to enforce a state-wide mobile phone ban to soon come into effect to improve children's learning outcomes. (AAP Image/Steven Saphore) Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE
Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali. In this newsflash: New South Wales public secondary school students to be banned from using mobile phones, calls for the Treasurer to rethink the federal budget, Cricket Australia to spend big for the women's game and the Big Bash League and Australian Grand Prix organisers say there will be a thorough investigation after a large group of spectators invaded the track during the Formula One race at Albert Park.
Share