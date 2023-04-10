SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Monday, 10 April 2023
A road closure is seen between the town of Hall and Murrumbateman, Friday, April 7, 2023. Credit: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali. In this newsflash: police urge drivers to watch their speed after 14 people lost their lives across the country this long weekend, several communities in Western Australia prepare for widespread damage, as a cyclone forming off the Kimberley coast strengthens, and in sport, Spaniard Jon Rahm wins the U-S masters golf championship.
