SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Monday, 10 April 2023

A road closure is seen between the town of Hall and Murrumbateman, Friday, April 7, 2023.

A road closure is seen between the town of Hall and Murrumbateman, Friday, April 7, 2023. Credit: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali. In this newsflash: police urge drivers to watch their speed after 14 people lost their lives across the country this long weekend, several communities in Western Australia prepare for widespread damage, as a cyclone forming off the Kimberley coast strengthens, and in sport, Spaniard Jon Rahm wins the U-S masters golf championship.

