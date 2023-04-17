SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Monday, 17 April 2023
Melbourne has been named Australia's biggest city. (Photo by Alexander Bogatyrev / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali. In this newsflash: Melbourne named Australia's biggest city, Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil says she has instructed law enforcement agencies to find hackers wherever they are in the world, former Liberal Party MP Pat Farmer set to run across Australia in support of Voice campaign, and Australia's first Indigenous woman to play Test cricket is no more.
