SBS Nepali Australian Headlines: Monday, 24 April 2023

DEFENCE STRATEGIC REVIEW

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy and Chief of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Angus Campbell speak to the media during a press conference after the release of the Defence Strategic Review at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, April 24, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali.

Latest podcast episodes

Traditional Nepali instruments with Australian Jazz: The Three Seas' musical journey

Singer/musician Deo Ashis Mothey from The Three Seas band runs "Warnamala Project" which helps preserve Nepali language.

"Tista river is becoming a pile of plastics": Saving the environment through music

"I did not know where to buy vermicelli noodles": Jumaddin's first Eid in australia

Nepali business owners come together for the National Entrepreneur Conference in Sydney