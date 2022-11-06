SBS Nepali

"Secondary income is always a positive"

A house is for sale in Sydney

A house is for sale in Sydney, Source: AAP

Published 6 November 2022 at 6:21pm, updated 6 November 2022 at 6:23pm
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
As interest rates are increasing, Financial adviser Bishwas Bhattarai says the bank will re-assess people's financial situation. According to him, secondary income helps to regain borrowing capacity.

