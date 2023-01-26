Sherpa: A book on brave Nepalis who work and live high on the Himalayas
Two Nepalis - Ankit Babu Tiwari and Pradeep Bashyal have banded together to write a book on Sherpas. (Photo: Ankit Babu Tiwari/Twitter)
While foreign writers and travellers have used a lot of ink on their experience of climbing some of the world's highest peaks, very little can be found on the brave Sherpas of the Himalayas. A couple of young Nepalis are trying to change the status quo with their first book, "Sherpa: Stories of Life and Death from the Forgotten Guardians of Everest”. Nepal correspondent Pratichya Dulal finds out more.
