Sherpa: A book on brave Nepalis who work and live high on the Himalayas

Sherpa.jpeg

Two Nepalis - Ankit Babu Tiwari and Pradeep Bashyal have banded together to write a book on Sherpas. (Photo: Ankit Babu Tiwari/Twitter)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

While foreign writers and travellers have used a lot of ink on their experience of climbing some of the world's highest peaks, very little can be found on the brave Sherpas of the Himalayas. A couple of young Nepalis are trying to change the status quo with their first book, "Sherpa: Stories of Life and Death from the Forgotten Guardians of Everest”. Nepal correspondent Pratichya Dulal finds out more.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

AUSTRALIA DAY 2023 SYDNEY

Australia Day: A day to celebrate or a day to mourn?

AOTY2023.jpeg

Anthony Albanese 2023 Australian of the Year finalists are a vivid snapshot of modern Australia

Invasion Day

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 26 January 2023

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday, 25 January 2023