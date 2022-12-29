So 2022 nudged the inflation genie out of the bottle - what's next? Credit: Getty
Published 29 December 2022 at 2:02pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Armed with billions of dollars in savings built up during the pandemic, consumers went on a spending splurge in 2022 as restrictions were lifted around the world, and international borders reopened. But supply couldn’t keep up with demand, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine helped to nudge the inflation genie out of the bottle.
