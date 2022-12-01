SBS Nepali

Socceroos leap into World Cup knockout stage, next match with Argentina

epaselect QATAR SOCCER

Mathew Leckie (2L) of Australia celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 30 November 2022. EPA/Rolex dela Pena Source: EPA / Rolex dela Pena/EPA

Published 1 December 2022 at 2:13pm
Source: SBS
The Socceroos have made the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 2006. A one-nil victory over Denmark on day 11 of this tournament has ensured their progression.

