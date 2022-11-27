SBS Nepali

Socceroos win their third ever match at the World Cup

Tunisia v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

AL WAKRAH, QATAR - NOVEMBER 26: Mat Ryan of Australia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images) Credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Published 27 November 2022 at 6:03pm, updated an hour ago at 6:08pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Socceroos are very much still in contention for the knockout stage of the World Cup, after a stirring one-nil victory over Tunisia. It was the highlight of day seven of the tournament.

Available in other languages
