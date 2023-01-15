The 18th edition of Nav Cup begins

Source: Facebook / Nepalese Association of Victoria/ facebook
Published 15 January 2023 at 5:33pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Nepalese Association of Victoria (NAV), with its 26th anniversary, started the 18th Nav Cup Cricket Tournament on Sunday, 15th January. Alok Paudel from the organisation spoke to SBS Nepali about the opening ceremony and first day's matches.
