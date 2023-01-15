SBS Nepali

The 18th edition of Nav Cup begins

SBS Nepali

NAV Cricket Cup 2022

Source: Facebook / Nepalese Association of Victoria/ facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2023 at 5:33pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nepalese Association of Victoria (NAV), with its 26th anniversary, started the 18th Nav Cup Cricket Tournament on Sunday, 15th January. Alok Paudel from the organisation spoke to SBS Nepali about the opening ceremony and first day's matches.

Published 15 January 2023 at 5:33pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DOMINIC PERROTTET PRESSER

SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 15 January 2023

maghi celebration in Sydney

Tharu New Year in Australia "We don't wait for the weekend to celebrate"

Sandeep Lamichhane at Melbourne Stars Media Opportunity

Sandeep Lamichhane's conditional release and the Prime Minister's admission that he did not perform as expected earlier: Last seven days in Nepal

Didi Bahini Samaj Victoria

Nepali women tell their "tales of resilience" extracted from their 'Australia-experience'