'The content of Hijo Ajaka Kura will never be stale'

Nitesh Raj Pant (Right) and Sakar Pant.jpeg

Nitesh Raj Pant (Right) and Sakar Pant Source: SBS / Sunita Pokharel

Published 1 January 2023 at 6:05pm
By Dinita Rishal, Sunita Pokharel
The team of once a very popular Nepali teleserial, Hijo Aja Ka Kura, is coming with a movie with the same brand name. The film has screenings in major cities in Australia. Director of the film Sakar Pant and Nitesh Raj Pant from Fusion Media Production spoke to SBS Nepali about the Australian Nepali audience and the relevance of the contents of the film.

