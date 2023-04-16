"Efforts are being made" to get Nepalis abroad to participate in voting, and three were killed in an avalanche: Last seven days in Nepal

Nepal Politics

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal walks to speak before taking the vote of confidence in Nepal's parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Source: AP / Niranjan Shrestha/AP

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the government is trying to make it possible for Nepalis living abroad to participate in voting processes. Listen to this and more top news from Nepal from the last seven days.

