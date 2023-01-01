The property market in 2023: What to expect?

To listen to the full conversation click the play button in media player above.
A ‘Lease’ sign is seen outside a townhouse complex in Canberra, Friday, October 21, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 2 January 2023 at 10:01am
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The year 2022 is considered not so favourable for the Real estate sector due to the continuous increase in the Reserve Bank's interest rates and high inflation. In the new year 2023, can we be optimistic? This is what Economic Advisor Bishwas Bhattarai has to say.
Published 2 January 2023 at 10:01am
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share