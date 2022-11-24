SBS Nepali

A day of surprises in Qatar

SBS Nepali

Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Japan's Shuichi Gonda saves another shot at goal from Germany Credit: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 November 2022 at 2:45pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The surprises have kept coming on day four of the World Cup. One European giant was defeated; another held to a draw; and a third was lucky to win.

Published 24 November 2022 at 2:45pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PHILIP LOWE CEDA ADDRESSES

Reserve Bank boss warns of higher inflation

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHILDCARE CENTRE VISIT

SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday 23 November 2022

ANTHONY ALBANESE NSW FLOODS

SBS Nepali Australia News: Tuesday 22 November 2022

MANLY WEST PUBLIC SCHOOL INCIDENT

SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday 21 November 2022