"There is always work!": Is it tough for Nepali engineers to find jobs in Australia?

Engineering qualifications from Nepal are not directly recognised in Australia, due to which, students need to do apply for a skill assessment to find related jobs. According to Engineering Australia, 442 people from Nepali background applied for the assessment in 2021, which was 2.25% of the total applicants. With the heavy competition among applicants from many countries, how tough is it Nepali engineers to find employment in Australia?
This report is available in Nepal language:
"काम जहिले पनि हुन्छ!": अस्ट्रेलियामा नेपाली इन्जिनियरहरूले जागिर पाउन सजिलो कि गाह्रो?