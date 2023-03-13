"There is always work!": Is it tough for Nepali engineers to find jobs in Australia?

Indian-Australian Engineer and Aboriginal Australian Apprentice Working Together On Solar Farm Installation

A representative picture of engineering work. Credit: Thurtell/Getty Images

Engineering qualifications from Nepal are not directly recognised in Australia, due to which, students need to do apply for a skill assessment to find related jobs. According to Engineering Australia, 442 people from Nepali background applied for the assessment in 2021, which was 2.25% of the total applicants. With the heavy competition among applicants from many countries, how tough is it Nepali engineers to find employment in Australia?

This report is available in Nepal language:
nepali_130323_EngineeringPodcast.mp3 image

"काम जहिले पनि हुन्छ!": अस्ट्रेलियामा नेपाली इन्जिनियरहरूले जागिर पाउन सजिलो कि गाह्रो?

SBS Nepali

13/03/202309:42
Networking is crucial for Nepali engineers to get a job in Australia: Jog Limbu

Career change: From Engineering to a nursing student

From rural Nepal to Australian engineer: determination is key says Amrita Kharel

Last seven days in Nepal: Supreme court refuses to issue interim order against Prachanda