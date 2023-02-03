Legal aspects a non-resident Nepali with foreign citizenship should be aware of: An advocate explains

Advocate Lilamani Paudel (L) sheds light on some important things non-resident Nepalis need to consider, following the recent case of Rabi Lamichhane (Right focus).

Advocate Lilamani Paudel (L) sheds light on some important things non-resident Nepalis need to consider, following the recent case of Rabi Lamichhane (Right focus). Credit: Supplied (L), AAP Photos/Abhishek Maharjan/Sipa USA (R)

Rashtriya Swatantra Party's leader Rabi Lamichhane was removed from the post of Home Minister following the violation of citizenship laws. In this context, what are the aspects a Non-resident Nepali with foreign citizenship should be aware of? Listen to our conversation with advocate Lilamani Paudel.

Topics covered in this conversation:
  • Legal aspects to be considered by Non-resident Nepalis with foreign citizenship
  • What is the process to re-acquire Nepali citizenship?
  • Property rights in Nepal
  • What is the legal action taken against people with dual passports?
  • What are the legal rights and exceptions of NRN card?
Note: The information provided in this report is of general nature and might not be suitable for your situation. Please contact your legal advisor for personal circumstances.
This report is available in Nepali language:
nepali_020223_NepalReport image

विदेशी नागरिकता भएका नेपालीहरूले ध्यान दिनु पर्ने कुराहरू: अधिवक्ताको सुझाव

SBS Nepali

03/02/202315:16
Chandrakanta Gyawali final image

Citizenship bill: What it holds for non-resident Nepali?

SBS Nepali

25/09/202209:33
