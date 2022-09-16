SBS Nepali

Tributes flow for Roger Federer as he announces his retirement from tennis

Tennis / Roger Federer decides to retire

FILE: Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during the Men's singles first round of the Championships, Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, United Kingdom on June 29, 2021. Former world number one in men's tennis Roger Federer announced his intention to retire. 41-year-old Roger Federer has claimed 20 Grand Slam titles.( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) Source: AAP / Shuhei Yokoyama/AP

Published 16 September 2022 at 3:56pm
Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis after several injuries and surgeries. The tennis community and fans around the world have paid tribute to the Swiss great, who reigned supreme in the sport for much of the past two decades.

