SBS Nepali

"Trying to establish Nepali identity": Nepal Festival happening in Tasmania

SBS Nepali

NRNA Tasmania State Coordinator Rakesh Shakya speaks about the island state's first Nepal Festival.

NRNA Tasmania State Coordinator Rakesh Shakya speaks about the island state's first Nepal Festival. Credit: SBS Nepali, Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 November 2022 at 6:34pm
Presented by Abhas Parajuli
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tasmania is holding it's first Nepal Festival on November 6, 2022. NRNA Tasmania State Coordinator and Nepal Festival Tasmania 2022 Event Coordinator Rakesh Shakya shares his excitement and message to the community.

Published 3 November 2022 at 6:34pm
Presented by Abhas Parajuli
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Close-up of monkeypox lesions on the arm and leg of a female child.

Monkeypox: What it is and how to protect yourself?

Seta Barberi working in her Campbelltown cafe in Sydney (SBS).jpg

Pain for mortgage holders as interest rates rise again

News

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 3 November 2022

Labor leader Anthony Albanese.

SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday 2 November 2022