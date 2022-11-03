"Trying to establish Nepali identity": Nepal Festival happening in Tasmania

NRNA Tasmania State Coordinator Rakesh Shakya speaks about the island state's first Nepal Festival. Credit: SBS Nepali, Supplied
Published 3 November 2022 at 6:34pm
Presented by Abhas Parajuli
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tasmania is holding it's first Nepal Festival on November 6, 2022. NRNA Tasmania State Coordinator and Nepal Festival Tasmania 2022 Event Coordinator Rakesh Shakya shares his excitement and message to the community.
Published 3 November 2022 at 6:34pm
Presented by Abhas Parajuli
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share