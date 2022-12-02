Two of European football's big powers out of the World Cup

Japan's Takuma Asano, right, and Spain's Dani Carvajal go for a header during the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Source: AP / Aijaz Rahi/AP
Published 2 December 2022 at 4:00pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS

Two of European football's big powers are out of the World Cup. Day 12 of the tournament was a day for confirming outcomes that seemed unlikely before the competition began. Spain was relegated to second place while the Germans were knocked out.
