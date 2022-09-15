SBS Nepali

Under 16 National premier league player from Nepali background says, ‘football is my first career option’

Anshu Wagle (middle), 16 year old Nepali Background teen has been selected for 1 month training at la Liga league Spain.

Published 15 September 2022 at 6:18pm
By Krishna Pokhrel
Anshu Ale, a 16-year-old teen from a Nepali background is in Sydney to represent Queensland to participate in sports Australia football championship.

