Victory for Labor in Victoria's 2022 State Election

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (left) and Victorian Deputy Premier Jacinta Allen address the media at a press conference in Melbourne, Sunday, November 27, 2022. Premier Daniel Andrews has led Labor to victory at the Victoria election, for a third term in power. (AAP Image/James Ross) Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
Published 27 November 2022 at 1:46pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Labor is returning to power in Victoria for a third successive term following Saturday's state election. The Coalition had hoped to persuade voters a change was needed - but their messaging has fallen flat.
Published 27 November 2022 at 1:46pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share