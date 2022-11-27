SBS Nepali

Victory for Labor in Victoria's 2022 State Election

VICTORIA STATE ELECTION REAX

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (left) and Victorian Deputy Premier Jacinta Allen address the media at a press conference in Melbourne, Sunday, November 27, 2022. Premier Daniel Andrews has led Labor to victory at the Victoria election, for a third term in power. (AAP Image/James Ross) Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Published 27 November 2022 at 1:46pm
Labor is returning to power in Victoria for a third successive term following Saturday's state election. The Coalition had hoped to persuade voters a change was needed - but their messaging has fallen flat.

