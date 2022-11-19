We need a responsible leader to make life easier in Nepal: Singer Raman Regmi

Source: Supplied / Raman Regmi
Raman Regmi, a Sydney-based siger, has released his song Hami Janatalai Dherai Gahro Chha. In his recent visit to Nepal, Regmi wrote the song which expresses the sufferings of Nepalis due to lack of good leadership. Regmi spoke to SBS Nepali about the song, and his musical journey.
