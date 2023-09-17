What Activities Dominate the Nepali Community This Week?
Sportsfile/Corbis via Getty Images Source: Getty / Seb Daly / ICC / SPORTSFILE; Sportsfile/Corbis via Getty Images
This Monday is Teej, so a bunch of programs are being held all over the country. Nepali Mandir (ANMC) and Didi Bahini Samaj are organising a Teej program in Victoria. Additionally, a Teej program will be held in Buwood Park in Sydney. On Saturday, 'Ghazal Musayera' will take place in Sydney, while on Sunday, Quekers Hill will host the Blacktown Kids Tournament. Find out what's happening in the community this week.
Share