What is the Nepal government doing to return Nepali people stranded in Israel?

Smoke and flames rise in the distance after war planes belonging to the Israeli army carried out airstrikes over Jabalia, Gaza Strip Source: SIPA USA / Sipa USA Nidal Alwaheidi / SOPA Images/Si

A national mourning was observed in Nepal on Tuesday, 10 October 2023, in memory of 10 Nepalis killed in the latest conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. The Nepal Government has decided to provide a million Rupees in compensation to the families of those killed. It further stated that diplomatic initiatives will be taken for those stuck in Israel and want to return home. We spoke to Journalist Sabin Dhamala about the Nepali authorities' recent repatriation and rescue efforts.

