While Indigenous Voice advocates hope for a Coalition change of heart, Dutton digs in

The shock resignation of a Liberal Party front-bencher has prompted a display of bipartisanship - of sorts - on the Voice to Parliament. Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney has met with her Liberal predecessor Ken Wyatt, to call on the Opposition leader to support the referendum. But Peter Dutton has other ideas, using a trip to central Australia to highlight why he believes the Voice won’t fix Indigenous disadvantage.

नेपाली भाषामा पढ्नुहोस्

'भोइस'बारे गठबन्धनको धारणा परिवर्तन हुने आशा व्यक्त गरिँदा, डटन भने झन् बढी दृढ देखिँदै

