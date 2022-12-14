Why is Apple looking at leaving China?

Employees line up for row call before their shift starts at a Pegatron Corp. factory in Shanghai, China, on Friday, April 15, 2016. This is the realm in which the world's most profitable smartphones are made, part of Apple Inc.'s closely guarded supply chain. (photo by Qilai Shen/In Pictures via Getty Images Images) Credit: Qilai Shen/In Pictures via Getty Images
Published 14 December 2022 at 12:28pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are reports tech giant Apple is making moves to exit China. Experts say the country's zero COVID policy, along with other political risk factors, are causing apprehension.
Published 14 December 2022 at 12:28pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share