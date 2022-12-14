SBS Nepali

Why is Apple looking at leaving China?

SBS Nepali

Shanghai Factory Workers

Employees line up for row call before their shift starts at a Pegatron Corp. factory in Shanghai, China, on Friday, April 15, 2016. This is the realm in which the world's most profitable smartphones are made, part of Apple Inc.'s closely guarded supply chain. (photo by Qilai Shen/In Pictures via Getty Images Images) Credit: Qilai Shen/In Pictures via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2022 at 12:28pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are reports tech giant Apple is making moves to exit China. Experts say the country's zero COVID policy, along with other political risk factors, are causing apprehension.

Published 14 December 2022 at 12:28pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

QUEENSLAND FATAL POLICE SHOOTING

SBS Nepali Australia News: Tuesday 13 December 2022

Gender pay gap

Australia’s gender pay gap remains stuck. What is it and how do we compare to other countries?

APARTMENT HOUSING STOCK

SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday 12 December 2022

Traffic in Victoria

“Nepali licence has 6 month limit in Victoria”