World Cup final: 'France has strong chances, but I wish Argentina wins to pay tribute to the Messi era'

Argentina v France.jpg

In this composite image, a comparison has been made between (L-R) Kylian Mbappe of France and Lionel Messi of Argentina, who are posing during the official FIFA World Cup 2022 portrait sessions. Argentina and France meet in the final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Published 18 December 2022 at 5:27pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Argentina and France are set for an almighty battle in tonight's World Cup final, each seeking a third title. The community football player Rajeev Pradhan says although France is playing good games consistently, Argentina is improving with each game. Listen to the conversation about Croatia's win for third place, the final battle, and the battle between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

