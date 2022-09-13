Young people in London say monarchy 'outdated' as republicans consider future of UK

London residence of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace, in central London, Britain Source: EPA
Published 14 September 2022 at 9:00am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
The UK is still in an official period of mourning following the death last week of Queen Elizabeth the second. But already, her passing is prompting fresh conversations about both the monarchy's past and future.
