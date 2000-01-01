Nepali Football in Australia

Australia Ma Nepali Football is a podcast presented to you by SBS Nepali. This podcast will explore how Nepali migrants relied on a football, a popular community sports, to develop friendship during late 90s and has continued to become a source of comradery & community bonding. For many, weekly sports day is just more than a day to play football. It indeed is a day to reconnect with their motherland, with their friends from their land, with the language and the culture they know from their childhood. Australia Ma Nepali Football will also look at how the football has helped the Nepali youths to stay away from drugs & gambling and have provided support to those who needed it.