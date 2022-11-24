SBS NITV Radio

Aunty Jill Gallagher to Victorian leaders vying for election: you will be held accountable

SBS NITV Radio

JILL GALLAGHER

VACCHO CEO Jill Gallagher. Credit: VACCHO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2022 at 10:26am
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Last Thursday the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (VACCHO) convened a questions night where First Nations people from across Victoria put to politicians of all stripes issues that matter to them leading up to the state elections (November 26). Aunty Jill Gallagher VACCHO CEO says the event is the first of its kind in Victoria and ushered in a new era of holding politicians accountable.

Published 25 November 2022 at 10:26am
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
At the questions night, the community were able to asks questions with no holds barred while political and community leaders provided answers on how to address them.

Aunty Jill Gallagher CEO of VACCHO says the event is the first of its kind in Victoria and won’t be the last.

“Whether it is pre-election or after the elections, we want the opportunity for community to be able to put to the leaders of our state what concerns them; what are the issues; what concerns the community at a local level…” Aunty Jill Gallagher said.

Aunty Jill also remarked that Victoria lacks an independent oversight mechanism to hold politicians accountable.

“We need to be able to ask the government where we have gone wrong. Why aren’t we meeting targets? Where have we gone wrong? What do we need to do a little bit different?”

“We don’t have that. We just rely on government commitments that they are going to do this, yet nothing gets done.”

VACCHO will ensure such an oversight mechanism is established.
IMG20221117181253.jpg
Panellists answer questions from the Indigenous community in Victoria

 
Top 5 issues discussed at the questions night
  • Addressing health concerns in regional communities considering disparities highlighted by the COVID 19 pandemic
  • Tackling Aboriginal deaths in custody mirroring successful policies implemented in other states (i.e., ACT)
  • Investing in suicide prevention as the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders taking their own lives has increased by 75% in 2021 compared to the year before
  • Lack of funding in health and poor investment in other related infrastructure as per the government’s own report
  • Continued prevalence of racism in Victoria


Share

Latest podcast episodes

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 25/11/2022

Reconciliation Australia CEO Karen Mundine

NITV Radio - News 25/11/2022

IMG20221117181253.jpg

Grant Hansen on what Victoria’s First Nations people want from the next state legislature

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 23/11/2022