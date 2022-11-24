Aunty Jill Gallagher to Victorian leaders vying for election: you will be held accountable

At the questions night, the community were able to asks questions with no holds barred while political and community leaders provided answers on how to address them.





Aunty Jill Gallagher CEO of VACCHO says the event is the first of its kind in Victoria and won’t be the last.





“Whether it is pre-election or after the elections, we want the opportunity for community to be able to put to the leaders of our state what concerns them; what are the issues; what concerns the community at a local level…” Aunty Jill Gallagher said.





Aunty Jill also remarked that Victoria lacks an independent oversight mechanism to hold politicians accountable.





“We need to be able to ask the government where we have gone wrong. Why aren’t we meeting targets? Where have we gone wrong? What do we need to do a little bit different?”





“We don’t have that. We just rely on government commitments that they are going to do this, yet nothing gets done.”





VACCHO will ensure such an oversight mechanism is established.



Panellists answer questions from the Indigenous community in Victoria







Top 5 issues discussed at the questions night



Addressing health concerns in regional communities considering disparities highlighted by the COVID 19 pandemic

Tackling Aboriginal deaths in custody mirroring successful policies implemented in other states (i.e., ACT)

Investing in suicide prevention as the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders taking their own lives has increased by 75% in 2021 compared to the year before

Lack of funding in health and poor investment in other related infrastructure as per the government’s own report

Continued prevalence of racism in Victoria





