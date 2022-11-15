SBS NITV Radio

Blaktivism 2022 brings one night of music with a purpose to Melbourne

Fred Leone (MC) - Photo credit Mark Crannitch

Published 15 November 2022 at 11:25pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Blaktivism is music with a purpose, talking about the experiences of Black Australians and our neighbours from Micronesia. It offers an opportunity to the wider community to come and hear these voices that are not often heard. - Fred Leone

At
Blaktivism 2022 in Naarm
(Melbourne), Yothu Yindi will lead a line-up of living legends and rising voices of First Nations musical activism including Mundanai, Mandy Nicholson (Wurundjeri), Renee Sweetman (Boonwurrung), Corrina Eccles (Wadawurrung), Isobel Paipadjerook (Taungarung), Aunty Dr. Lou Bennett (Dja Dja Wurrung), Bart Willoughby, Emma Donovan, Fred Leone (MC), Kee’ahn, Lou Bennett, Sprigga Mek, Sorong Samarai, Tasman Keith...















