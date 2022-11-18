Come Together, a new book by Isaiah Firebrace

Isaiah Firebrace hopes his book can be used to educate and inspire all Australians to connect with our shared history and learn about the oldest living culture in the world.
Published 18 November 2022 at 7:57pm
By Emma Kellaway
Source: SBS
Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara man Isaiah Firebrace has added author to his list of accolades, publishing his first children’s book 'Come Together: Things Every Aussie Kid Should Know about the First Peoples’. The book explores twenty of the most important aspects of First Nations cultures and history every Australian should know.
