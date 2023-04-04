Echo of the Past, the history of Mission Beach from European and Traditional Owners’ perspectives

‘ Echo of the Past – Historical photographs from Mission Beach, 1890s – 1950s’ was launched on the 10 th of March to coincide with the anniversary of the 1918 cyclone that devastated Innisfail and surrounding areas of the Hull River Aboriginal Settlement and Mission Beach.





Leonard Andy, a Djiru Traditional Owner, and artist who was instrumental in bringing the exhibition to fruition has some of his own and his people’s creations also featured. He says the 1918 cyclone changed the area for ever especially for traditional custodians, the Djiru people.



Displaying Djiru objets in Echo of the Past, Leonard Andy (a Djiru Traditional Owner) says this is probably the first time that both sides of the local story are told together; from a European perspective and a Djiru point of view.

