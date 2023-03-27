Elders want Barack Obama to pay respect while on Wurundjeri country
Wurundjeri A/CEO Donald Betts, a former U.S. State Senator who campaigned alongside Obama when he first ran for U.S. Senate and then twice for President, wants Obama to take up the invitation to better understand the cultural protocols when visiting the lands of Australia’s First Nations peoples.
Elders of the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation are calling on former U.S. President Barack Obama to pay his respect to Wurundjeri people and culture during a visit to Melbourne this week.
